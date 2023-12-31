Pattaya Countdown 2024 kicks off with grand opening ceremony

The official opening ceremony of the “Pattaya Countdown 2024” took place on December 29 at 6:45 p.m. marking the start of a three-day celebration at Pattaya Beach. The event was led by Wittaya Kunplome, the President of the Chonburi Provincial Administrative Organization, and Mayor Poramet Ngamphichet with other key officials in attendance.

Wittaya, as the host, expressed his pleasure in welcoming thousands of Thai and international tourists to Pattaya Countdown 2024, themed “The Fantastic Beach.” He said that this was the first time that the countdown event was held at Pattaya Beach, and that the objective was to elevate Pattaya’s tourism and make it a world-renowned destination.







Mayor Poramet also encouraged everyone to participate in the event, which is not only a celebration of the New Year, but also a unique collaboration that highlights Pattaya’s prominence. He said that the event, which is in its fifth edition, promises a memorable experience for all attendees.

The opening ceremony also featured the presence of Pol. Lt. Gen. Akaradej Pimolsri, the Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Thai Police, and key figures from the Chonburi Provincial Administrative Organization, Pattaya City Administration, Tourism Authority of Thailand Pattaya Office, and executives from the Mono Group, which is the main media partner of the event.







The Pattaya Countdown 2024 will run until December 31, with a grand finale featuring a spectacular fireworks display both at Pattaya Beach and Koh Larn Island. The event also provides free trade spaces for local vendors, fostering economic growth. The organizers aim to make Pattaya Countdown a global tourism landmark, promoting Pattaya’s image internationally.

































