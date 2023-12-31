Pattaya launches safety campaign for countdown festival

Pattaya city launched a public relations campaign to ensure the safety and well-being of residents and tourists during the upcoming New Year Countdown Festival. The campaign, which was held on Walking Street, South Pattaya, called for the collaboration of service establishments, entertainment venues, and restaurants in the area.

Pol. Maj. Col. Jirawat Sukonthasap, Director of Local Administration, led the campaign, along with various officers from the peacekeeping, economic, and disaster prevention departments. The officials released a statement, highlighting the importance of public safety and disaster prevention measures in the area, where the annual New Year Countdown Festival takes place between December 29 and 31, 2023.







The officials urged business owners to follow rigorous safety measures, such as checking fire escape routes, ensuring the efficient functioning of firefighting equipment, and providing clear information to customers. They also warned against igniting fireworks or firecrackers within establishments, which could pose a fire hazard. The campaign aimed to instill confidence in tourists and to prevent accidents during the festivities.

The New Year Countdown Festival, which is organized in collaboration with the local community, features various celebrations, including live music, cultural performances, and a spectacular fireworks display. The festival is expected to attract thousands of visitors to Pattaya, one of the most popular tourist destinations in Thailand.

































