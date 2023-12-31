Pattaya Mayor inspects countdown venue, invites all to join

Pattaya is gearing up for the Pattaya Countdown 2024, a grand celebration to bid farewell to 2023 and welcome the New Year. On December 29, Mayor Poramet Ngamphichet and his team visited the event venue at the central Pattaya Beach to check the preparations and interact with the officials.







The Mayor and his team toured the area and gave feedback to the staff and vendors who were busy setting up the stage, lights, sound system, and other facilities. They also expressed their appreciation and encouragement to the personnel who were working hard to ensure a successful event.







This year, the Pattaya Countdown has moved to the central Pattaya Beach for the first time, offering a scenic view of the sea and the city skyline. Moreover, on December 31, a special stage will be set up on Koh Larn Island, where visitors can enjoy a spectacular fireworks display and live music performances.

The Pattaya Countdown 2024 is a joint effort between Pattaya City and Chonburi Provincial Administration to celebrate the end of the year and the beginning of a new one. The event, which runs from December 29 to 31, is expected to attract thousands of residents and tourists who want to join the festivities.







Mayor Poramet invited everyone to participate in the Pattaya Countdown 2024, stressing the importance of safety and unity. He said that Pattaya authorities have collaborated with various sectors to enhance security measures and provide assurance to the visitors. He also urged everyone to dispose of their waste properly and keep the city clean.

Pattaya City welcomes all to join the Pattaya Countdown 2024, a joyous and secure celebration that will boost the local economy and tourism. The event features a variety of activities, such as concerts, shows, games, contests, and more. Don’t miss this opportunity to experience the excitement and fun of Pattaya!



























