Thailand’s Lands Dept. aims to issue 52,000 title deeds by 2023

The Department of Lands has launched its 2023 land survey campaign with the goal of issuing 52,000 land titles to individuals in 69 provinces by the end of 2023.

Suttipong Juljarern, Permanent Secretary for Interior, on Wednesday (Dec 14), issued guidelines for land officials to conduct a land survey in the next fiscal year, noting that the move allows assistance to be properly given to those found to possess land without proper deeds.







According to Suttipong, the survey aims to correct any errors made on the terms and conditions of each land title deed issued without prior inspection, which could result in the revocation of some deeds.

To expedite its work, the department has begun estimating land value using data obtained through the Real Time Kinematic (RTK) Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Network.

Suttipong urged landowners to obtain the correct deeds, as these grant the owner the legal right to proceed with land investment or development without fear of legal action or deed revocation.







Director General of the Department of Lands Chayawut Chanthorn stated that the department initiated the land survey in 1985 and issued land title deeds to locals for a total of 14.7 million plots covering 70,9 million rai of land.

Chayawut added that in this fiscal year, the department has issued deeds for as many as 45,443 plots, surpassing its original target of 43,500 plots in 70 provinces. (NNT)































