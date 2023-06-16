Preparations underway for “MICE Industry” conference in Pattaya

Pattaya City’s Deputy Mayor, Thitiphan Petchtrakul, took the helm of a meeting aimed at laying the groundwork for an upcoming academic conference focused on exhibitions and international festivals known as “MICE Industry.” This high-profile event seeks to position Pattaya City as a premier destination for MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) activities, both domestically and globally.







The meeting held at Pattaya City Hall on June 14, brought together key stakeholders and industry experts to discuss the conference’s organization and logistics. One of the highlights was a presentation by Suratsa Thongmee, Director of the Bureau of Meetings and Exhibitions Promotion in the Central Region, of the proposed format for the conference, prepared in collaboration with the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Promotion Office (TCEB), a prominent private organization.







TCEB, functioning under the auspices of the Prime Minister, operates as a government agency with a clear mission: to foster the development and promotion of conference and exhibition events, as well as international festivals, collectively referred to as “MICE Industry”. By leveraging TCEB’s expertise and resources, the conference aims to elevate Pattaya City’s profile in the MICE sector, attracting a range of industry professionals and international participants.

In a recent meeting, TCEB met with the city’s management team to unveil a collection of city ranking data. The data presentation sought to support efforts to raise the status of Pattaya as an ICCA-ranked MICE City, which would have far-reaching implications for the local economy. By achieving this prestigious ranking, Pattaya aims to bolster its conference organizing sector, boost tourism, and attract professional conferences, exhibitions, and international festivals in the future.

Deputy Mayor Thitiphan Petchtrakul expressed her enthusiasm about participating in the event and stressed the importance of collective efforts in promoting Pattaya as a globally recognized MICE City. She said, “The conference presents an excellent opportunity to showcase the city’s potential as a leading destination for MICE activities. Once the date and venue for the event are determined, further meetings will take place, and comprehensive press releases will be issued to keep stakeholders and the public informed of the latest updates.”





















