Thai-Chinese Christians celebrate Christmas and Baptism ceremonies in Pattaya

Thai-Chinese Christians living in Thailand and visiting from overseas gathered at the Baptist Conference Center on Jomtien Beach Road to celebrate Christmas and the holy ritual of baptising the devout.

Pastor Permpoon Kullapitchayapa led the congregation down to the beach on the morning of Dec 18, where he baptised the new initiates proclaiming them full members of the church and Christian community.







After the baptism ceremonies on the seashore the congregation entered the church to pray and sing Christmas carols. The devout consecrated Holy Communion by sharing grape juice and a slice of potato. Children sang and danced after which Chanut Shalom from the Bangkok Chinese Fellowship Church presented certificates to the newly baptised.





























