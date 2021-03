Local artists will brighten Pattaya Beach this weekend as the city hosts the Pattaya Colorful festival.



Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome chaired a March 22 planning meeting with local business and tourism officials before the March 26-27 event.







Organized with the Pattaya Cultural Council, the fair begins at 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday with a photo exhibition, painting by independent artists, photography training, and light and sound shows by members of the Pattaya Music Association.