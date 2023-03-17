Pattaya City, police meet business operators on tourist services and cleanliness on Walking Street

Pattaya City administrators have called a meeting to discuss improving orderliness on Pattaya Walking Street and promoting tourism. Participating agencies included Pattaya police, the Tourist Police, the Bang Lamung district government, and Walking Street business operators.

The meeting discussed how metal fences have started to be installed to deter vehicles from entering the walking street between 6 pm and 4 am each day. This move was implemented to address the issue of motorcycle taxis parking and offering their services on Walking Street after the 7 pm curfew time for vehicles. The meeting also discussed the garbage problem, garbage disposal spots, and places where cigarette butts may be discarded.







The meeting touched on a re-organizing of the motorcycle taxis service on Walking Street. The current guideline is for the 11 motorcycle taxi queues in the area to be reduced to 5. This is a pending proposal to the relevant state agencies which have jurisdiction over the matter.

The meeting asserted that Pattaya City has designated 3 am as the waste disposal time for businesses on Walking Street. Waste will be collected only at designated spots. Business representatives at the meeting were asked to adhere to the waste collection time.







Those at the meeting also addressed the disorderly parking of motorcycles and automobiles in the various alleys on Walking Street. They also discussed setting boundaries for products displayed in front of shops. The meeting acknowledged that shop employees have been distributing numerous flyers, which are then discarded and become trash. The meeting attendees also reminded businesses they are not to employ forceful means to solicit clients or act in ways that may frighten tourists. (NNT)





















