Bangsaen selected to shoot GOT7 member’s new song MV

Bangsaen beach, located in Saen Suk subdistrict in Chonburi province, has become so famous that Youngjae, a member of the world-famous K-Pop band GOT7, realized it was the perfect place to shoot the music video for his new song.







The Saeng Suk mayor, Wittaya Khunpleum, posted on his personal Facebook page, “Our home beach is famous in Korea when Youngjae, a member of GOT7, came to shoot his new MV for the song ‘Errr Day’ at Bangsaen beach. I am so proud that we have developed the beach so well that, today, Bangsaen is beautiful and popular among Thais and foreigners. This time, a world-class artist like Youngjae chose Bangsaen for shooting his new MV. I am certain that there must be many ahgases (fans) following in Youngjae’s footsteps. This will be a good opportunity to promote Bangsaen worldwide and stimulate tourism in Chonburi. Thanks once again, Youngjae.”







Currently, Bangsaen beach has been developed in a way that has made it cleaner and more beautiful than what it used to be, and it is one of the places where tourists can relax with nature all around them. Bangsaen beach is also well known as a venue of international athletic and triathlon competitions. (PRD)



























