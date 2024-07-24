Pattaya City Expats Club enjoys melodic morning with duet Alex and Jelly

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Pattaya City Expats Club (PCEC) was treated to a delightful musical presentation by the newly formed duet of Alex (Base) Basov and Phakjira (Jelly) Ranchai on Wednesday morning, July 17. Alex previously appeared before the Club with Barry Upton to perform timeless Beatles tunes. They formed a duet and performed on the professional stage for the first time this year. Their duet is called COMBUCHA in honor of the delicious and healthy drink that they both love. Alex says it is light and pleasant, just like their creativity. The pair, who have been performing together for just a few weeks, showcased their versatile talents with a setlist that included English, Russian, and Thai songs, much to the audience’s enjoyment.







Alex, known for his exceptional bass guitar skills, is considered one of the best in Pattaya. Jelly, a Thai singer, added her vocal prowess to the mix, singing in both Thai and English. Her background is teaching English and being a fitness trainer. The duet’s performance was described as ‘charming’ and ‘fantastic,’ with many Beatles songs among others with Jelly singing a few songs in Thai. The audience was particularly moved by the original songs performed by the duet, showcasing their songwriting talents.

He played a video with scenes of Pattaya including the great Buddha at Wat Phra Yai on Phratamnak for one of his songs, Malika (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=maP_KqaHCeM). He has also completed a new album “Dawn at Sunset.”







The PCEC expressed deep appreciation for the musical morning, presenting Alex and Jelly with certificates of appreciation. The club members are already looking forward to the next performance, hoping to hear more original duets from the talented pair. This event highlights the vibrant cultural scene in Pattaya, where music and art continue to bring people from all walks of life together.

Their presentation can be viewed on the PCEC’s YouTube Channel at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EEswFVs7T88. Alex’s Facebook page is https://www.facebook.com/alexbasemusic?mibextid=ZbWKwL and on Spotify at https://open.spotify.com/artist/1pUqqABnlCw1KHNkxYUOOl?si=ZIMMVIESQ2qq1lRj41broQ. His YouTube Channel can be viewed here https://www.youtube.com/c/alexbase.

Following the presentations, MC Ren Lexander brought everyone up to date on upcoming events and invited George Wilson to conduct the Open Forum portion of the meeting where questions are asked and comments made about Expat living in Thailand, especially Pattaya. To learn more about the PCEC, visit their website at https:/pcec.club\.











































