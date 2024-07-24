Suvarnabhumi Airport conducts emergency drill in preparation for opening of third runway

Suvarnabhumi Airport held a partial emergency exercise under the code “SENOP-24” (Suvarnabhumi Airport Emergency Exercise for the new Runway Operations) on July 23. The exercise aimed to prepare for the opening of the airport’s third runway, scheduled for mid-September 2024. Kittipong Kittikachorn, Director of Suvarnabhumi Airport, Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (AOT), presided over the event, which included collaboration with various agencies.







The primary objective of the drill was to test the readiness of the airport’s fire and rescue operations, ensuring that emergency response teams are familiar with the procedures for handling incidents on the new runway. This exercise also helped participants understand their roles and responsibilities, enabling them to respond quickly and effectively to emergencies.

Kittipong highlighted that the third runway would increase the airport’s capacity from handling 68 flights per hour to 94 flights per hour. The airport is currently preparing for the new runway’s opening, with plans to gradually increase flight capacity. A critical aspect of this preparation involves conducting emergency drills in real-world scenarios. The simulated situation involved an aircraft accident on the third runway, testing communication, coordination, and response strategies among all involved parties.







The drill was supported by AOT executives and staff, as well as various agencies including Thai Airways, Aeronautical Radio of Thailand, and Samitivej Srinakarin Hospital. Representatives from the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand and AOT’s Aviation Standards and Safety Department observed and evaluated the exercise.

Suvarnabhumi Airport places great importance on public safety and preparedness for potential emergencies. Regular annual emergency drills are conducted to ensure confidence among airlines, government agencies, passengers, and service users. This exercise also strengthens cooperation and enhances the efficiency of safety operations. (TNA)



















































