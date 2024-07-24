Discover Pattaya’s Hidden Gem: The Secret Beach

PATTAYA, Thailand – Tucked away at the end of Soi Naklua 18, Pattaya’s Secret Beach is a charming escape from the city’s bustling scene. Last weekend, this hidden gem saw a notable influx of visitors, ranging from Thai locals to international tourists. Families, groups of friends, and couples alike flocked to the beach, some bringing their own mats while others opted for rented umbrellas and beach chairs. Many were spotted snapping selfies against the backdrop of the beach’s signature rock formations.







The beach’s allure extends beyond its picturesque views. Along the walkway, local vendors set up vibrant stalls offering freshly caught seafood. Tourists enjoyed a delectable array of options, from shrimp and shellfish to crabs, fish, and squid shots, all accompanied by a delicious seafood dipping sauce. Grilled and steamed seafood options were also available, with prices starting at a very reasonable 100 baht, catering to a variety of palates.







Mr Phum, a local seafood vendor, shared that the beach’s popularity continues to grow among both Thai and foreign visitors. He noted a significant increase in business during the recent holidays, which has led to a boost in earnings for local vendors. Mr Phum expressed optimism that further government promotion could enhance tourism in the area and invited tourists to experience the beach’s tranquil atmosphere, fresh seafood, and affordable prices.















































