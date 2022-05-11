First group of Myanmar workers enter Thailand without quarantine

The Labour Ministry welcomed fully vaccinated Myanmar migrants to Thailand to work for local employers without quarantine.

Labour inspector Onthep Intharasakul and employment inspector Patarawut Persaela on Tuesday supervised the arrival of 288 Myanmar workers who were imported under a bilateral memorandum of understanding. The migrants entered the country through the border checkpoint of Mae Sot district.



Labour Minister Suchart Chomklin who assigned both inspectors to the border checkpoint said the 288 workers arrived from Yangon via Myawaddy and they were the first group of imported workers after the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration had relaxed arrival rules on May 1.

On May 11, the second group of 301 Myanmar workers will arrive through Mae Sot.







The quarantine-free entry applies to both fully vaccinated workers and those who tested negative for COVID-19 via the RT-PCR method within 72 hours before arrival.

The migrants who were inadequately vaccinated and did not undergo a pre-travel RT-PCR test must be quarantined for five days. (TNA)

































