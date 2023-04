While plenty of tourists come to Pattaya for Songkran, the bus station was full of people leaving town as the holiday began.

The North Pattaya bus station was packed April 12 with people headed upcountry for Songkran. A total of 40 buses a day headed out to three stations in Bangkok and Samut Prakan, starting at 4 a.m.

The exodus began April 10 and station employees noted it was busier than any time since 2019.

Most people will return on April 17 or after.