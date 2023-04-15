Migrant children celebrate Songkran at ASEAN Learning Center Pattaya

By
Jetsada Homklin
-
As part of the Songkran ceremonials, a Buddha image is bathed with scented water and sprinkled with flowers.

The ASEAN Learning Center celebrated Songkran a day early for students who normally observe the holiday in Burmese, Laotian or Cambodian fashion.

Radchada Chomjinda, director of the Human Help Network Foundation Thailand, benefactor Stephen Smyth and Learning Center executives hosted the Songkran party for the students, who are the children of migrant workers from neighboring countries.



To them, Songkran is the Khmer New Year, Thingyan or simply Pi Mai. Teachers showed them the Thai New Year’s Songkran traditions.

Students bathed a Buddha statue and paid respect to their elders. There also was a painting contest and stage plays that illustrated the Songkran tradition.


Children perform the “Rod Nam Dum Hua” ceremony by pouring scented water onto the hands of the elders, receiving blessings and good wishes in return.

Children received certificates of accomplishment for their various achievements throughout the year.



Staff and volunteers at the Human Help Network Foundation Thailand pay their respects to the elders of the child-care center.







