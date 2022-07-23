Starbucks to open 30 new coffee shops in Thailand

Starbucks plans to open 30 new coffee shops in Thailand each year until 2024 to sustain business growth as the Covid-19 pandemic subsides.

According to Nednapa Srisamai, managing director of Starbucks Thailand, the company plans to open 30 new Starbucks coffee shops in 2022, the same number as before the pandemic, and to maintain that number over the next two years.







The company operates 444 Starbucks coffee shops in Thailand through various formats, including drive-thru and shops in its original concept. During the pandemic from 2020 to 2021, the company continued to open new coffee shops, with a total of 429 branches in 2021, up from 375 in 2019.







This year, Starbucks has already opened 15 new coffee shops, primarily at gas stations and community malls, bringing the total number of branches to 444. The remaining 15 coffee shops are scheduled to open in the second half of this year.



The Starbucks managing director stated that Thailand, along with Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan, is a strategic country for Starbucks in the Asia Pacific region. The company believes that Thailand has the potential for more Starbucks locations due to strong brand awareness, Thais’ coffee-drinking culture, and the country’s popularity as a tourist destination. (NNT)

































