Pattaya bridge club delighted by new surroundings

PATTAYA, Thailand – Members of Jomtien-Pattaya bridge club applaud their new playing room, upstairs at the popular Dom restaurant in Pratumnak Soi 5, which is airy, comfortable and large. Jeremy Watson, the chairman, said, “The new private room setting in this great international restaurant and pizzeria is the tops and we deeply appreciate the management’s cooperation in housing us three afternoons a week.”







The club was founded in 1994 and is licensed through the Contract Bridge League of Thailand. It is non profit-making and thus cannot afford independent accommodation. Further details about the club’s activities are available at https://www.bridgewebs.com/jomtien Duplicate bridge is played Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays starting promptly at 1 pm. Bridge clubs are found in most other Thai cities popular with expats and tourists, including Bangkok, Chiang Mai and Phuket.



























