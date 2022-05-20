Saudi Arabia welcomes Thai food and construction materials

The Thai Chamber of Commerce (TCC) has indicated that there is an opportunity to export Thai food and other products to Saudi Arabia.

Sanan Angubolkul, the TCC Chairman, made the comment during his visit to Saudi Arabia this week. Sanan was among the Thai delegates to the Middle Eastern nation. The Thai delegation comprises more than 80 representatives from 28 government agencies and over 60 representatives from 39 companies.



According to the TCC Chairman, Saudi Arabia is interested in Thai food, citing a chance to promote several items, including the Kingdom’s famous durian. Additionally, the Middle Eastern nation is interested in construction materials and auto parts, giving exporters an opportunity to explore.







He said Saudi Arabia is also looking into exchanging knowledge with Thailand in the areas of medical development, hospitality, and healthcare, and is intended to establish more tourism connections between the two nations.

The private sectors of both countries are thrilled with the formal visit and will expedite work to achieve tangible results as soon as possible, said Sanan. (NNT)

































