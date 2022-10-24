Pattaya bikini beach run is back this Saturday Oct 29

With the beautiful sunset view and the clear sea water during the change of the season from rainy to winter, on Saturday Oct 29, the long-waited Pattaya bikini beach run is coming back to amaze participants and tourists again.

Pattaya City Hall is organizing the Pattaya International Bikini Beach Race. Over 3,000 people including local and international celebrities and net idols are expected to participate in the event. The track is set at 5 kilometers along Pattaya beach – starting from Central Shopping Mall to the end of Walking Street and make a U-turn to Dusit Thani Hotel curve and back to the finish line.







Get your swimming trunks and cameras ready for the fun on Central Pattaya Beach. The activity will be wrapped up with a pop concert from the ‘Songkran’ band.

#PattayaInternationalBikiniBeachRace2022 #BIKINIRUNPATTAYA









































