APEC Photo Contest 2022 Exhibition held at ICONLUXE GALLERY – ICONSIAM, Bangkok

#APEC2022THAILAND , APEC – Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation , and ICONSIAM invite you to the APEC Photo Contest 2022 Exhibition held at ICONLUXE GALLERY, 1st Floor, ICONSIAM. The exhibition features a collection of photos from previous years as well as the finalists from this year’s contest under the theme of “Open. Connect. Balance.” The photos will be on display until 22 November 2022.

Vote for the photo you think is the most deserving to be Photo of the Year 2022 via https://www.apec.org/press/photo-contest/apec-photo-contest-2022/apec-photo-contest-2022-voting-page

















































