Pattaya bikers raise funds for Anti-Human Trafficking and Child Abuse Center

Pattaya motorcycle enthusiasts and local businesses raised funds for the Anti-Human Trafficking and Child Abuse Center to buy a pickup truck to transport students.

Ms. Valentina a resident of Pattaya, joined hands with the Cobras MC Thailand in organizing the March 12 charity activity to help children under the care of Palisorn Noja’s center.



Also participating were 7 other bikers’ clubs in Pattaya, the Inn Love Café and the Rusich Hand-to-Hand Combat Sport Club. The fundraiser included Muay Thai boxing shows and singing contests.

In Love Cafe operated a booth to sell coffee and sweets and donated the proceeds to the ATCC.

The center needs 250,000 baht to buy a new truck to carry its students.







Anyone wishing to donate funds can do so to: Anti-Human Trafficking and Child Abuse Center, Kasikorn Bank, A/c no. 006-1-23489-6. For more information, please call 038 114 157.









































