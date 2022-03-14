Pattaya bikers raise funds for Anti-Human Trafficking and Child Abuse Center

By Warapun Jaikusol
Palisorn Noja (right) lovingly known as Khru Ja receives a donation towards buying a pickup truck to transport the children to and from school.

Pattaya motorcycle enthusiasts and local businesses raised funds for the Anti-Human Trafficking and Child Abuse Center to buy a pickup truck to transport students.

Ms. Valentina a resident of Pattaya, joined hands with the Cobras MC Thailand in organizing the March 12 charity activity to help children under the care of Palisorn Noja’s center.

Also participating were 7 other bikers’ clubs in Pattaya, the Inn Love Café and the Rusich Hand-to-Hand Combat Sport Club. The fundraiser included Muay Thai boxing shows and singing contests.

In Love Cafe operated a booth to sell coffee and sweets and donated the proceeds to the ATCC.
The center needs 250,000 baht to buy a new truck to carry its students.



Anyone wishing to donate funds can do so to: Anti-Human Trafficking and Child Abuse Center, Kasikorn Bank, A/c no. 006-1-23489-6. For more information, please call 038 114 157.

Stone, President of the Cobras MC makes a donation on behalf of the club.


Ms. Valentina thanks the motorbike clubs for participating in the fund-raising project for the benefit of the underprivileged children.

Rolf Ruegg a munificent volunteer at the ATCC shows off his prowess as a rock ‘n roll singer.



The benefactors together with the children of the Anti-Human Trafficking and Child Abuse Center gather for group photograph.









