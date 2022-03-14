Thailand’s ‘Soft Power’ revenue earners include delicacies, fashion, films and festivals

The Thai government is looking to expand its soft power through delicacies, fashion, films and festivals.

Speaking at the handover ceremony of the “Thailand Biennale, Chiang Rai 2023” event, Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha said cultural attributes will help generate more income for the nation. He noted that the government is now expanding the kingdom’s 5F high-potential cultural products and services to a broader audience.



The 5F products comprise Thai boxing; Thai textiles and design in the fashion industry; Thai food and cuisine; Thai television series and films; and Thai festivals.

The government will also focus on contemporary Thai artwork. The masterpieces of Thai artists will be showcased at both local and international events. Additionally, the administration will help develop human art resources and promote Thai art and culture at tourist attractions.







To further extend the nation’s soft power and its creative economy, the government has designated the provinces of Chiang Rai, Nakhon Ratchasima and Krabi as art zones hosting the “Thailand Biennale” International Art Festivals.

The first Thailand Biennale event took place in Krabi in 2018 and the second in Nakhon Ratchasima in 2021. The next event will be held in Chiang Rai next year.

The government hopes collaborative efforts, including from local and international communities, will yield long-term success for the hosting of art festivals.































