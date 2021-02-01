Pattaya Biker Grove cycles through Sunday 31st January

Now that Pattaya’s bars have reopened, interprovincial travel resumed, but with businesses still struggling due to the coronavirus crisis, Pattaya’s expats haven’t had a lot of fun lately. Jomtien Beach’s Richmond Bar is trying to change that.







The Soi Welcome bar organizes bicycle fun rides around the Eastern Seaboard and has attracted a surprising number of people.

The latest ride to Bang Saray on Jan. 31 saw 14 riders, including a few new members, leave the Richmond Bar around 9 a.m.

As the cyclists rolled down Jomtien Beach Road, the pack split into groups calling themselves the Hares and Tortoises.

The eight Hares being the quicker group, were generally younger with road/racing bikes.

The six Tortoises were a bit older, usually riding a mountain bike.

They all agreed to meet at the coffee shop at Ban Amphur midway through the ride.

The Tortoises returned first after a shorter ride to the end of Ban Amphur.

The Hares, who cycled over to Silver Lake, arrived about 20 minutes later.



Note: The Biker Grove Charity ride takes place Wednesday 10th Feb, 9am, leaving from Richmond on Soi Welcome. As the name implies, all are welcome to take part. Money raised will go towards Free Food Fridays.

Regular rides from this fun group of cyclists with mixed abilities are held Sundays or Wednesdays leaving at 9am from Richmond on Soi Welcome. Contact Joy for bike hire: 100 baht including helmet: Joy line/ phone 098-961-8599.













