Thailand COVID-19 vaccine jabs to start February-April

Bangkok – The COVID-19 vaccination program committee has approved the draft Phase 1 vaccination program plan for frontline workers and residents in the highest control areas. This phase of the vaccination program is expected to take place from February to April.

The government subcommittee on the COVID-19 vaccination program has set a target for first injections of the vaccine to take place from February through April.

This initial phase of the vaccination program will focus on areas with a recent active spread, with frontline workers and persons with comorbidity first in line to receive the initial limited quantity of vaccine.

In addition to frontline medical workers, patients with severe chronic respiratory diseases, cardiovascular diseases, chronic kidney failure, or suffering from the effects of stroke, cancer, diabetes, and obesity, along with persons more than 60 years old, and disease control officials will receive priority.

These very first doses of vaccine will be administered in Samut Sakhon, which is the epicenter of the current wave in Thailand, as well as the newly announced highest control areas, namely Bangkok, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, and Samut Prakan.

A survey will be launched next week to prioritize the groups of people who will be receiving the vaccine, while the subcommittee has reminded the public that even with the vaccine becoming available, people will still need to wear a mask, wash their hands frequently, and practice social distancing as before. (NNT)