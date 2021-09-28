Pattaya Beach vendors celebrate holiday weekend business

The long holiday weekend wrapped up as it began in Pattaya: Busier than it was for months, but not as busy as 2019.

Beach umbrella vendor Sangjan Piewpong said she was glad to see the business after so long without any. She earned about 7,000 baht per day, she said.







Sangjan said beach chair renters could make more money by providing better service. She paid close attention to customer needs and offered a choice of food. It’s all in the sales technique, she said.







The vendor lamented that parking remains a problem, even with cars parking on both sides of the street. She looks forward to completion of Pattaya’s beach facelift in 2023 which will add 700 new parking spaces.

































