Pattaya bargirls still out of work

The Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration made it official Monday that Pattaya will not reopen to foreign tourists until at least November, leaving bargirls exactly where they’ve been since April: Nowhere.







Chompu, a former bargirl, went back to Nakhon Ratchasima after bars closed, but she couldn’t find a job she wanted, so she came back to Pattaya, thinking she could make some money here.



She spends some time dancing on YouTube, begging for donations, and taking advantage of free food handouts. She’s living in a cheap room with a friend, waiting until bars reopen, even though that may not be in November.







Duan, a former bar manager on Beach Road, went to work selling access to public restrooms for 10 baht on weekends.

Duan said she didn’t know what else to do: Opening a restaurant wouldn’t break even because she wouldn’t be able to sell alcohol. So she’s waiting too.































