Pattaya Beach Road closed today for Songkran Water Festival

Pattaya, Thailand – Today, The Great Wan Lai Pattaya Maha Songkran Festivities will be held throughout Pattaya and the neighbouring communities.

Authorities have taken extra measures to ensure the safety and enjoyment of tourists partaking in the water throwing frenzy along Pattaya Beach Road. From 2:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. the stretch of road spanning from Central Pattaya to South Pattaya will be closed to traffic, facilitating a lively and splash-filled celebration.







This year, with the sun blazing at its peak, revellers, both local and international, have delayed their emergence until the late afternoon to join in the festivities. The allure of cooling off under cascading streams of water along the vibrant beachfront has drawn crowds well into the evening hours.

Since April 12, Pattaya Beach Road has been a hub of joyous activity, with tourists from all corners of the globe converging to partake in the exuberant water fights synonymous with Songkran. Beachside bars have bustled with laughter and merriment as patrons engage in spirited water battles to the beat of lively music.







Notably, some festival-goers have gone to great lengths to ensure maximum drenching, with water trucks, motorbikes, and pickup trucks outfitted with water tanks becoming popular vessels for unleashing torrents of water upon fellow celebrants. Consequently, traffic along Pattaya Beach Road has moved at a leisurely pace as revellers embrace the joyous chaos of the occasion.







































