Pattaya bars and nightclubs want opening hours extended to 4 a.m.

Nightlife business operators in Pattaya are thrilled at the prospect of being allowed to open their businesses again on June 1, so for the past couple of weeks they have been conducting big cleaning and maintenance operations in preparation for the big day.

The Control Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) announcement recently, that entertainment venues including Pubs, Bars, Karaokes and Massage Parlours in the Blue Zone (Pilot Tourist Destinations) and the Green Zone (Observation) in Thailand will be allowed to open for operations on June 1, but that their operating hours will be restricted to midnight.







Altogether there are 17 provinces in the Blue Zone and 14 provinces in the Green Zone. However there are still 46 provinces in the Yellow Zone where said night life operations are still prohibited from opening. Chonburi Province encompassing Pattaya is in the Blue Zone.

Amphon Kaewsang, executive of The Stone House and RAAS entertainment complex on Pattaya Walking Street said that businesses are abuzz with activity as bar operators are preparing to open after a hiatus of over 2 years. She said. “50% of the bars and clubs have already opened on Walking Street and I’m pleased to see an increase of tourists coming to enjoy themselves at the many venues that are operating already. I expect Walking Street to be fully open very soon.”





She observed that about 30% of visitors are Indian tourists while the rest are Europeans. “Weekends are especially busy with both Thai and foreign tourists coming out in force.” she said. Amporn went on to say, “the government’s permission to open until midnight is quite generous but you have to realise that we are a tourist destination and holiday makers don’t want to be ushered out of the bars at midnight. They come out late and want to stay and enjoy themselves a little longer. On behalf of all the bar operators, I request the authorities to consider allowing night entertainment businesses to remain open until 4 a.m.”



Amphon assured the public that for the safety of their guests, nightlife venues check their staff daily for any Covid infections, wear hygienic face masks at all times and maintain social distancing with the layout of tables and seating.





































