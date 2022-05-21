Pattaya bar workers hail June 1 legal reopening

Pattaya entertainment workers hailed the full, legal reopening of Pattaya’s bars June 1, even though nearly every bar already was open as a “restaurant”.

Thanakorn Kubtajit, advisor to the Thai Alcohol Beverage Business Association, said the organization asked the Public Health Ministry to allow full, legal reopening of nightlife venues in 28 provinces. The Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration on May 20 went further, allowing it in 31 “green” and “blue” provinces.



He said legal reopening will put money in the pockets of everyone from cooks to taxi drivers to musicians.

Marusa Noila, an employee at a Soi 6 beauty salon, said about 70% of all the bargirls on the street already were back at work at their “restaurants”, but her business should improve in June as bars recruit more staff.





































