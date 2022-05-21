Pattaya Ruam Jai party makes final campaign push in Naklua

Pattaya Ruam Jai party candidates rolled through Naklua on motorbikes as the city’s election campaign hit the final stretch before Sunday’s vote.

Group leader Niran Wattanasartsathorn, his mayoral candidate brother Sinchai, and city council candidates rode sidecar motorbikes through the Amorn and Naklua markets and the Huatung Community May 19, getting a warm welcome at each place.

They then got out on foot and paraded from the Naklua Long Bridge carrying a banner that read “if you want change, please vote for mayoral candidate No. 4 and council candidates 13-18”.

































