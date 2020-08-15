Pattaya Bali Hai Pier may finally get ticket booth

Bali Hai Pier finally may get a central ticket booth to end the chaos of each boat selling their own ducats.

Pattaya City Councilman Choluek Chotekamjorn said at an Aug. 14 meeting that the city should take advantage of the current slow period at the busy pier to make further improvements. The best upgrade that could be made, he argued, would be a ticket booth.

Currently, boat operators and agents sit on the pier selling tickets for their individual boats. During normal times, especially holidays and weekends, that exacerbated crowding and was a disorganized mess, Choluek said.

A ticket booth would decongest the pier and made the entire operation more efficient, he added.

The councilman also said that the economic slowdown has brought more speedboat operators to Pattaya tourism industry workers try to survive. But boats now outstrip passengers and the extra watercraft are creating congestion and docking problems at Bali Hai.

Council Chairman Anan Angkanawisai agreed that both proposals need consideration and will be added to the agenda for the next meeting.







