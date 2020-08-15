Pattaya temple moves 10,000-ton sermon hall

It’s not every day you see a 10,000-ton sermon hall move locations.

But that’s what 300 Pattaya residents got to do Aug. 14 as Sutthawat Temple had Warinthorn Construction Co. pick up and move the main building 30 meters.

Abbot Tavorn Tanawaro led nine monks in chanting prayers to bless the operations and that the contractor would succeed in their difficult task without causing any damage.

The abbot said the building needed to be moved to provide more space for temple activities.

Warinthorn executives said moving a 10,000-ton temple is not to be taken lightly. Workers used 23 hydraulic lifts to raise the hall. The entire relocation project should be complete within a week at a cost of 32 million baht.







