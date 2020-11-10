Dream yachts offered during highly-successful Pattaya Brokerage Boat Show

Asia’s leading yacht dealer, Simpson Marine, concluded their inaugural Pattaya Brokerage Boat Show last month. The 3-day event saw a massive turn up where event-goers had the luxury to view a wide selection of pre-owned yachts that Simpson Marine has to offer.







The team displayed 12 of the very best brokerage yachts that the Gulf of Thailand currently have, to allow yacht enthusiasts to make their offer and enter negotiations.

Simpson Marine’s Yacht Care Department and Simpson Yacht Charter Division were present to propose yacht management ideas and yacht charter holiday options to the event attendees.

The event was well-received by yacht lovers and proved Simpson Marine’s foothold as the market leader in the yacht industry. Despite the on-going situation faced all over the world, Simpson Marine was able to deliver a highly successful boat show in Thailand.

The next opportunity to speak to the team in person would be Boat Festival 2020 happening this December in Bangkok.

To enquire about new yachts, superyachts, preowned yachts or any yacht related matters in Thailand, please contact Simpson Marine at [email protected]

