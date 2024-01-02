300,000 visitors spend 2.5 billion baht during Pattaya Countdown 2024

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya and Koh Larn Island, two of the most popular tourist destinations in Thailand, welcomed the New Year with a grand celebration that attracted over 300,000 visitors and generated more than 2.5 billion baht in economic circulation. The event, dubbed “Pattaya Countdown 2024”, was a joint effort between the city of Pattaya and the Provincial Administration Organization of Chonburi, with support from the public and private sectors.







The event, which ran from December 29 to 31, featured a variety of activities and attractions for both Thai and international tourists, such as concerts, fireworks, food stalls, and light shows. The event was held for the first time on Pattaya Beach, under the theme “The Fantastic Beach”, to showcase the beauty and charm of the seaside city. The event also included free trade spaces for local vendors, who were able to sell their products and services to the visitors, creating an additional income source and stimulating the local economy.

The event was a resounding success, with accommodation bookings in Pattaya exceeding 90% of available rooms, according to the Tourism Authority of Thailand. The event also drew huge crowds to the beachfront, where a spectacular fireworks display lit up the sky on the final night. A photo taken from a hotel showed a kilometre-long stretch of people enjoying the music, the views, and the food on the beach road.







The event not only brought joy and excitement to the local residents and tourists, but also boosted the tourism sector and the overall economic outlook of the country, which has been recovering from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. The event also left a lasting impression on the visitors, who praised the quality and safety of the event, and promised to return to Pattaya and Koh Larn Island in the future.

The city hall and the local police ensured the security and order of the event, deploying guards and checkpoints to prevent any incidents. However, the event also caused traffic congestion on all three days, as many vehicles and motorcycles flocked to the area. The authorities advised the visitors to use public transportation or alternative routes to avoid delays.

































