‘Pattana Balloon Festival 2024 x Campfire’ – brand-new level of fun in Sriracha Oct 11-14

Join us for 4 days of excitement at Pattana Balloon Festival 2024 x Campfire, where you’ll experience a brand-new level of fun in Sriracha!
Hurry and grab your tickets: Get Tickets
VIP SOLD OUT!
Special Offer!
Sky-high Hot Air Balloon Rides for only 500 THB/person – limited to 16 rides/day!
Balloon Ride Time: 17:00 – 19:00 (Daily)
Note:
- Kids under 11 enter for free from Oct 11-14, 2024.
- Concert ticket holders only (for ages 12+).
- For safety, balloon rides are limited to 200kg per ride.
For more information:
PSR Service Tel. 038-318-999
Line: Click here