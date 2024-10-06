‘Pattana Balloon Festival 2024 x Campfire’ – brand-new level of fun in Sriracha Oct 11-14

Join us for 4 days of excitement at Pattana Balloon Festival 2024 x Campfire, where you’ll experience a brand-new level of fun in Sriracha!

VIP SOLD OUT!

Special Offer!

Sky-high Hot Air Balloon Rides for only 500 THB/person – limited to 16 rides/day!

Balloon Ride Time: 17:00 – 19:00 (Daily)



Note:

Kids under 11 enter for free from Oct 11-14, 2024. Concert ticket holders only (for ages 12+). For safety, balloon rides are limited to 200kg per ride.

For more information:

PSR Service Tel. 038-318-999

Line: Click here










































