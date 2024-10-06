Heavy rain triggers flash flooding across Pattaya, authorities provide traffic assistance

PATTAYA, Thailand – On Sunday, October 6, heavy rain persisted for approximately two hours, leading to flash flooding in multiple areas across Pattaya. Local authorities, including traffic police and special operations teams, quickly deployed to assist residents and manage the situation. At 5:20 PM, officers were seen directing traffic at Wat Tham Samakkhee Intersection towards Khao Talo Junction, preventing vehicles from driving through submerged areas.



In several locations, such as South Pattaya’s Sukhumvit Road near the Esso gas station, pumps were activated to drain the floodwaters. By 5:30 PM, water levels had already risen to around 20 centimeters near the “Moom Aroi” intersection at Paniad Chang, while at the Sukhumvit 75 pumping station, water on the road reached heights of 60 to 80 centimeters, stretching for about 400 meters, making it impassable for both small and large vehicles.

As the rain began to ease around 5:47 PM at Sukhumvit 45, authorities noted a flooded stretch approximately 100 meters long, leaving only one lane passable. Pumps continued to operate normally.







By 6:00 PM, water levels had started to decrease at various points, and by 7:23 PM, vehicles were able to resume using both inbound and outbound lanes on Sukhumvit Road, where floodwaters had receded to about 10 centimeters.

In the recent meeting, District Chief of Banglamung Weekit Manarotkit urged all relevant agencies to closely monitor weather conditions and risk factors such as accumulated rainfall, reservoir water levels, drainage from dams, and upstream water situations. Agencies should also keep a close watch on weather forecasts and warnings from authorities. If there is a risk of flash floods, landslides, waterlogging, or strong winds, local government bodies in at-risk areas must be immediately informed.

Additionally, it was emphasized that alerts should be communicated to local leaders, including village chiefs, community leaders, volunteers, and the public through formal and informal channels. The public should also be encouraged to stay informed of official warnings from government agencies. This proactive approach will help ensure that responses are swift and effective in the event of any emergency.













































