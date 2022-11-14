Pattaya Khao Talo and Khao Noi hit by heavy rains and flash floods

Pattaya is again battered by tropical monsoon in the afternoon on Monday (Nov 14) that has caused damages to households, vehicles in the lowlands and roads in the city and on the east side such as Soi Khao Talo and Soi Khao Noi. The railroad connecting the two Sois was flooded as high as 1 meter and cars were stuck in the rainwater for hours. Residents complained that the city hall is not solidly tackling the problems and they had to endure the damages every time the town is hit by heavy rains.







Weather Forecast for Pattaya and Eastern Region

Scattered thundershowers mostly in Chachoengsao, Chonburi (Pattaya), Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat. Minimum temperature 24-26 °C. Maximum temperature 32-34 °C. Easterly winds 10-30 km/hr. Wave height below 1 meter and about 1 meter offshore.

7 days Weather Forecast

Isolated to scattered thundershower throughout the period. During 14 – 18 Nov, southeasterly winds 10 – 30 km/hr. Wave height about 1 meter and above 1 meter offshore. During 19 – 20 Nov, easterly winds 10 – 30 km/hr. Wave height about 1 meter and above 1 meter offshore. Minimum temperature 23 – 26 °C. Maximum temperature 31 – 36 °C.







7 day Weather Summary

Cool weather in several areas on 8-10 Nov. While it was cool weather in some areas for the rest days. Isolated rain on the first day of the week with heavy rainfall in some areas. Scattered to fairly widespread rain at the weekend.



































