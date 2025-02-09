Orthopedic specialist enlightens the Pattaya City Expats Club on common shoulder problems

PATTAYA, Thailand – On Wednesday, 5 February at the Pattaya City Expats Club, Kanaphat Rattanithikul, MD, an Orthopedic Specialist from Phayathai Hospital Sriracha, covered various aspects of common shoulder problems in an informative presentation.

Dr. Kanaphat emphasized the importance of understanding the anatomy of the shoulder, including the various parts that contribute to its complex motion. He provided an overview of this anatomy, including the ball and socket joint and the numerous muscles involved. His presentation also addressed risk factors in the elderly, such as age-related tissue degeneration, chronic diseases, and lifestyle factors. He then delved into statistics related to shoulder issues, highlighting the peak age range of 50-69 and the prevalence of shoulder problems lasting more than three months within that age group.







Dr. Kanaphat highlighted several common shoulder problems, including rotator cuff tears, impingement syndrome, and frozen shoulder. He explained that rotator cuff tears often result from trauma or repetitive activities, leading to pain, weakness, and limited range of motion. Impingement syndrome, on the other hand, occurs when the space between the rotator cuff and the acromion becomes narrowed, causing inflammation and pain during certain movements.

He also addressed the issue of a frozen shoulder, a condition characterized by thickening and inflammation of the shoulder capsule, resulting in stiffness and pain. He outlined the three stages of frozen shoulder: freezing, frozen, and thawing, and emphasized the importance of physical therapy and medication in managing the condition.



He mentioned diagnosis methods, including the importance of a thorough medical history, physical examination, and imaging tests. He discussed the treatment options available which are divided into non-surgical and surgical approaches. Non-surgical treatments include physical therapy, medications, and injections, while surgical treatments cover various procedures and post-operative protocols.

The presentation was interactive, with Dr. Kanaphat encouraging attendees to share their experiences and ask questions. He concluded the presentation by recommending lifestyle changes for prevention and management, stressing the importance of maintaining a healthy weight, staying active, and incorporating stretching and strengthening exercises. He also highlighted the need for early recognition and addressing shoulder problems, as well as seeking medical advice if experiencing shoulder pain.







Following the presentations, MC Ren Lexander brought everyone up to date on upcoming events followed by the Open Forum portion of the meeting where questions are asked and comments made about Expat living in Thailand, especially Pattaya. To learn more about the PCEC, visit their website at https:/pcec.club. To view a video of Dr. Kanaphat’s presentation, visit the PCEC’s YouTube Channel at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0BFihyIcO1Y&t=32s.

































