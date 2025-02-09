The Bunker Boys’ February golf adventures: A week of impressive scores and tight competition

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Bunker Boys golf group, known for their camaraderie and competitive spirit, kicked off February with a series of exciting rounds across some of the finest courses in the region. From the wind-swept fairways of the Vintage Golf Club in Samut Prakan to the picturesque greens of Silky Oak, this week’s events featured strong performances, impressive scores, and a bit of golf drama.



Monday, February 3: Vintage Golf Club

The week began with the group’s return to the Vintage Golf Club in Samut Prakan—a favorite spot, but one that requires a bit of a drive. Despite the long haul, 26 golfers showed up, eager to start the month with a round at this renowned course. While the drive is often a deterrent, the stunning layout and reasonable green fee of 2,050 baht all-in made it worthwhile. As expected, the weather was sunny and the wind, as it often does, added an extra challenge.

What stood out during this round was the challenging dry spell that has affected many courses in the region. While courses worldwide are accustomed to sunny days like the one on Monday, the extended lack of rain has left the fairways and greens in less-than-optimal condition. Despite this, the group powered through, making the best of the conditions.



The standout performance came from Craig Dows, who had an exceptional round of 38 points, securing first place. This was his second strong performance in a week, sparking speculation that the former stalwart of the group might finally be regaining his form after a few months of modest scores. His win was made even more impressive by the tight nature of the competition. Steve Evans finished in second place with 35 points, while a trio of golfers—Derek Riordan, Ken Smith, and Colin Greig—all scored 34 points, making for a particularly tight leaderboard.

As for the near pins, they were spread out fairly evenly among the players. Mike Lloyd, Graham Davis, Richard Baldotto, and Derek Riordan each took home a near pin prize for their accurate shots on the par threes.

The round at Vintage Golf Club was played at a brisk pace, with no delays or interruptions to speak of, which was a pleasant surprise for the group. As the round came to a close, golfers were already looking ahead to the next game on Wednesday at The Emerald Golf Course, with hopes for smoother play compared to the delays experienced in the past.







Wednesday, February 5: The Emerald Golf Course

The second round of the week took place at The Emerald Golf Course, where the pace of play was far more favorable than the group’s last visit. While the course had survived the dry conditions better than expected, the lack of rainfall was still noticeable in places, and the slow, rough greens were the chief complaint of most players. Despite this, the Emerald remained an enjoyable challenge for the group.

A field of 24 players showed up for the round, and this time there were no delays or congestion. The course had received some rain the night before, which helped ease the conditions, but it was clear that it was still in need of a heavier downpour. Nevertheless, the golfers were able to make the most of it.



The standout performance came from Paul Smith, whose remarkable round of 41 points included three chip-ins from off the greens. His skill around the greens was the difference-maker, earning him the win by a comfortable four-point margin. Smith’s performance left the rest of the field playing catch-up, with Colin Greig finishing second on 37 points and Craig Dows taking third with 36 points.

The competition for fourth and fifth was particularly tight, with Rob Folland ultimately taking the fourth spot after a countback over Ian Flannigan, thanks to a stronger finish in the last six holes.



A few of the group’s stronger players struggled, with some turning in surprisingly low scores. One in particular started strong, making pars on the first four holes, only to fall off dramatically in the later stages. Such is the unpredictable nature of golf, where even the best players can find themselves caught off guard by the demands of the course.

Near pins for this round went to Paul Smith, Craig Dows, and Colin Greig, with Greig scoring two near pins to add to his solid performance.







Friday, February 7: Silky Oak Golf Course

The week concluded with a bright and early tee time at Silky Oak Golf Course. This round featured 21 players, though not everyone was quite as enthusiastic about the early start time. One golfer, in particular, turned up late and unannounced, missing the beginning of the round. Even more perplexing, he showed up with only one golf shoe, leaving the rest of the group to wonder how that happened. Fortunately, the incident didn’t spoil the mood, and the group pressed on with their round.

Silky Oak, despite the ongoing dry conditions, was in excellent shape, with many golfers commenting on the pristine condition of the course. The absence of rain in recent months didn’t seem to have taken too much of a toll, and many expressed a desire to return more frequently.



In a rare occurrence, four players finished with 40 points each, all tied at the top of the leaderboard. Rob Folland, Hubert Stiefenhofer, Craig Dows, and Mab Jiwa all had solid rounds, with the countback system used to separate them. Folland, Stiefenhofer, and Dows were all in the mix for the win, but it was Folland’s steady play and strong finish that earned him the top spot.

Stuart Tinkler, playing in his last round before returning to the UK, claimed the fifth spot with 36 points. His departure marked the end of his time with the group for now, but he promised to return one day, despite some playful jabs about his 19-handicap.

Five par threes on the day meant that five near pin prizes were up for grabs. These were claimed by Mab Jiwa, Hubert Stiefenhofer, Raleigh Gosney, Colin Greig, and Steve Evans.

Looking ahead to the Memorial Trophy

With the Memorial Trophy just around the corner, the Bunker Boys are gearing up for a thrilling event. The competitive spirit is high, and many players have been turning in strong scores in preparation. It’s clear that the field will be packed, with several players hoping to get their hands on the coveted trophy—though not necessarily with their own name on it.







As the competition heats up, the group is also ensuring they have enough players on standby to fill any gaps in case of a last-minute withdrawal. With a full roster expected, next week promises to be an exciting and competitive round of golf that will leave everyone looking forward to the next.

The week of February 3-7 showed that the Bunker Boys are in top form, with high scores, tight competition, and great camaraderie all around. As the season continues, it’s clear that the group’s golfing adventures will only become more exciting.































