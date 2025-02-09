Thai military and Royal British Legion Thailand pay tribute to fallen heroes on Veterans Day

CHONBURI, Thailand – Each year members of the Royal British Legion Thailand make the journey to Chonburi to attend the Thailand Veterans Day commemoration on Feb. 3 This year a small group went with the chairman, Robert (Bob) Mann, leading the group.

Thailand honours its fallen war veterans at a ceremony co-hosted by Maj. Gen. Sirachnarong Luangthepnimit, commander of the 14th Military Regiment and by the Office of Veterans at the Nawamindhachini army base. The ceremony was also attended by both former Thai and foreign soldiers.







The ceremony is held as a Historical Remembrance for those who gave their lives in World War One (1914-18), French Indochina Dispute (1940-41), Greater Easter Asia War (1941-45), Korean War (1950-53), Vietnam (1964-72) and the Fight Against Communism (1965-75)

Veterans Day is celebrated each Feb. 3 and commemorates the foundation of the War Veterans Organization of Thailand. Wreaths were laid at the Korean War Veterans Monument in honour by:▪ The president of the provincial trade hall of Chachoengsao.

▪ The mayor of Bang Tharae Subdistrict.

▪ The president of the Chonburi War Veterans Association.

▪ The president of the M.T.H.H. Passed the battle in Chachoengsao Province.

▪ The President of the Pran Buri Association.

▪ Commander of the 1st Infantry Regiment, the Infantry Division.

▪ Commander of the 2nd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Regiment, 1st Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Regiment, 1st Infantry Regiment.

▪ Commander of the 3rd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Regiment, 1st Infantry Regiment.

▪ Commander of the 2nd Infantry Regiment, 1st Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Regiment, 1st His Majesty.

▪ Vice Chairman of the Royal British Legion Thailand.

▪ President of the Samut Prakan War Veterans.

Similar activities take place at bases throughout Thailand where people pay respects at other monuments.

As it is around the world, the red poppy is a symbol adopted in Thailand for war vets. It’s a symbol of peace that reminds all about the people who died fighting for freedom. They are sold throughout Thailand by the War Veterans Organization with the proceeds going to vets and their families.



Military service is mandatory for young men in Thailand. But after World War II, many returned home disabled or having lost their occupations. Therefore, to help veterans and their families, the Thai government assigned the Ministry of Defense to develop and implement a project to help veterans and their families. The minister of defense established a committee whose sole purpose was to help veterans and reservists on Sept. 11, 1945.

Following the ceremony during lunch Royal British Legion Thailand Chairman, Robert (Bob) Mann presented a donation of 50,000 Baht from money raised from a Veterans Golf Day and The Poppy Appeal to Maj. Gen. Sirachnarong Luangthepnimit. This highlights the remarkable contribution made by the Royal British Legion Thailand towards helping ex-Service people and their families. Maj. Gen Sirachnarong Luangthepnimit also presented Bob with a magnificent painting.

The Royal British Legion Thailand was formed in 2007 and now boasts nearly 200 hundred members throughout the country. Anyone wishing to join the local branch of the Royal British Legion has only to look at the advert kindly donated by the Pattaya Mail every week giving you contact details. You can also contact David Pyrah at [email protected]


































