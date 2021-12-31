Only 8% of seats filled at Pattaya Countdown due to restrictive Covid-19 rules

By Pattaya Mail
Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome kicked off Pattaya Countdown 2022 on Thursday in front of a small crowd due to over-the-top disease-control restrictions.

The Pattaya Countdown music festival opened with just 8% of the 2,500 seats full due to ridiculous disease-control restrictions.

Pattaya required anyone wanting to sit in the socially distanced seats at Bali Hai Pier – where no food or drink of any kind was allowed – not just to produce proof of full vaccination against Covid-19 but a doctor-signed certificate showing they had tested negative for the coronavirus within the past 72 hours.



Rather than put up with such over-the-top nonsense for an outdoor event, people simply stayed away.

Embarrassed Pattaya officials, not wanting a repeat of just 200 people attending Dec. 31’s finale, said they would let more people on to the pier to watch the show from outside the gates and where minimal disease control is imposed.


The finale, however, looks to be better attended due to BamBam, a Korean pop star with a large Thai fanbase, performing. People began lining up before sunrise Dec. 31 to get in.

Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome thanked the couple hundred people who put up with the health rules for sticking it out.

There were more empty seats than fans on the first night of the celebration.



Anyone who did make it inside was told to stay in their seat and not dance.









