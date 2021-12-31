Thailand provides list of ‘Emergency Numbers’ for safe ‘New Year’ trip

1193 Highway Police

(Highway accidents)

1186 Office of Insurance Commission

(Information about insurance)

1146 Department of Rural Roads

1646 Erawan Centre

(Emergency hotline in Bangkok)







1669 National Institute of Emergency Medicine

(Ambulance, first aid)

1554 Emergency Medical Unit

(For injured people from accidents in Bangkok and nearby areas)

199 Bangkok Fire and Rescue Department

(For car fire incidents)

1197 Traffic Police

1644 FM91 Trafficpro

(Traffic, lost items, emergency notifications)

1137 JS 100 Radio

(Traffic, lost items, emergency notifications)



1677 Ruamduay

(Traffic, lost items, emergency notifications)

1543 EXAT Call Center

1155 Tourist Police

(English for Tourist Police)

If you can’t figure it out, call Emergency Hotline 191 twenty-four hours a day.



























