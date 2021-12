More than 300 booths offering food and merchandise awaited New Year’s revelers at the Mabprachan Wonderful Festival.

Nongprue Mayor Winai Inpitak opened the Dec. 29-31 countdown event in Pong Subdistrict intended to drive tourism and revenue to the Pattaya suburb.

Mabprachan Reservoir in front of Khao Pho Thong Temple was turned into a walking street open from 4 p.m. daily with a grand fireworks show planned for Dec. 31.