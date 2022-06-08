Now legal, more Pattaya bars reopening

Pattaya nightlife businesses that passed on questionable restaurant licenses and special favors to reopen months ago finally are doing so again now that bars, clubs and karaoke joints can operate legally.

HS Happy Smile Bar on Soi 8 became the latest to reopen on June 6, five days after the government gave the OK for full, legal operation until midnight. It drew a mix of foreign and Thai customers to its laid-back atmosphere. The owner said the bar’s specialties are tasty cocktails.







Tumnan Chon on Third Road also reopened after a long closure, offering both food and drink. The venue said it’s complying with disease-control rules by spacing out tables and asking customers to provide negative coronavirus antigen test results.

Business owners uniformly said they’re happy to be open, but want the government to allow them to operate until at least 2 a.m.



































