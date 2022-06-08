Indians future of Pattaya tourism says Tourism Authority of Thailand

First it was westerners, then Russians. Then Chinese. Now Pattaya wants to build its tourism industry around Indians.

Kachondej Apichattrakul director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand’s Pattaya office said that with Russians – due to the country’s invasion of Ukraine – and Chinese – due to that country’s “Zero Covid” policy – off the table, Indians are the best last hope to rebuild Pattaya’s tourism industry.







Kachondej claimed up to 3,000 Indians are arriving in Thailand a day, which means up to six million may visit the kingdom this year. That’s seems doubtful, though, as Kachondej’s TAT bosses predict only five to seven million total tourists this year.

Kachondej said the local TAT office is working with Pattaya city hall and Chonburi Province to promote the city with two offices in the subcontinent and appearances at Indian travel shows through February.



































