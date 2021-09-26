Not waiting for foreigners, Pattaya targets Thai tourists

Rather than wait for foreign tourists to return to Pattaya, Pattaya is “moving on” to Thai tourists.

Pattaya Business & Tourism Association President Boonanan Pattanasin said the city cannot wait for the “Pattaya Move On” plan to be approved and fully vaccinated foreign tourists to arrive in the city. People are desperate, businesses that haven’t gone out of business are on the brink and there’s money to be made off Thais.







He said the PBTA will work with city hall to create a slate of smaller events that will draw Thais to Pattaya on the weekends and holidays.

Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome said that while Pattaya won’t reopen to foreign tourism until at least Nov. 1, the previously announced slate of events for the fourth quarter will go on as planned, pending Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration approval.

The city will organize its annual Loy Krathong events Nov. 19 and the Pattaya International Fireworks Festival Nov. 26-27.

Then in December, Pattaya anticipates reopening the Naklua Walk & Eat Market and hosting the year-end Pattaya Countdown.



























