Thailand administered more than 1 million COVID-19 jabs on Sept 24 alone

The Prime Minister has thanked the general public for their cooperation in the national inoculation campaign, with a record high of more than one million doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered on Friday (Sept 24) alone. The government is positive Thailand will achieve its vaccination target by the end of this year.







A record number of more than one million COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered on Mahidol Day on Friday, during which the booster shot program for people previously vaccinated with inactivated virus vaccines commenced.

The Government Spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana revealed that Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha had thanked the general public and health workers for their cooperation, leading to the record speed of the vaccine rollout on Friday.





The government selected Mahidol Day, the anniversary of the passing of Prince Mahidol Adulyadej who is regarded as the father of modern medicine in Thailand, to raise the vaccination rate and commence the booster shot campaign as a gesture of appreciation to the monarchy.

So far, Thailand has given some 50 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine to the people.





According to the government spokesman, the Prime Minister is positive Thailand’s vaccination uptake will reach 70% of the target population by the end of the year, with a total of 100 million doses set to be given to 50 million people. (NNT)





























