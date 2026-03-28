Not for everyone Pattaya’s extended Songkran divides long-term visitors

PATTAYA, Thailand – As Songkran approaches, excitement is building across Pattaya, where celebrations stretch far beyond the traditional three-day festival.

Key dates include April 18 for Naklua and Koh Larn, followed by the main Pattaya “Wan Lai” on April 19—marking the peak of extended water festivities that have become a defining feature of the city’s calendar.

But while the festival continues to draw crowds and boost tourism, it is increasingly clear that Pattaya’s version of Songkran is not for everyone—particularly among long-term foreign residents.

On the Pattaya Mail online forum, opinions reflect a deep divide.

Some embrace the chaos. One longtime visitor recalled his first experience in 1995, when being unexpectedly soaked while wearing a suit left him furious—only to later embrace the tradition. “Now, I look forward to Songkran every year,” he wrote, adding that he enjoys splashing others in return.

Others, however, see the extended celebrations as exhausting. “More likely 10 days of water torture,” one commenter said, while another noted that “smart people stock up and hibernate for a week.”

Several pointed out how the festival has changed over time. “It used to be 1–3 days nationwide,” one user wrote. “Now in Pattaya, it lasts more than a week. It’s unpredictable—you can get soaked anytime, even at night.”



Safety concerns also surfaced, with some calling for stricter enforcement on drink driving and better public awareness during the festival period.

Yet pushback is equally strong. “Don’t like it, don’t come,” one commenter bluntly stated, while others urged critics to accept Songkran as part of Thai culture. “People need to stop complaining so much,” another wrote.

For families and locals, the festival still holds its charm. Some communities limit celebrations to a single day, with children and grandchildren enjoying the tradition in a more controlled setting.





The reality is that Pattaya’s Songkran has evolved into something unique—a blend of tradition, tourism, and extended celebration that reflects the city itself.

For some, it remains a highlight of the year. For others, it’s a period to endure or avoid. Either way, as the water starts to fly from April 18 to 19, one thing is certain—Pattaya’s Songkran is no longer just a festival. It’s an experience that divides as much as it delights.



































