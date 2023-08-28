Nong Nooch Pattaya celebrates fourth elephant birth this year

Pattaya, Thailand – A joyous celebration and blessing ceremony were held at Nong Nooch Tropical Garden, Pattaya, on Aug 27, to welcome the newest addition to the pachyderm family at the world renowned elephant sanctuary. President Kampon Tansajja led the event, while His Holiness Phra Khru Kasem Kittisophon (Ajarn Joy), Abbot of Wat Samakkhi Banphot Temple in Bang Saray, performed the religious rites.







Following Thai tradition, the offspring of Pang Sarai, 22, and Plai Ningnong, 27, was named ‘Plai Boonmak,’ symbolizing ‘Abundant Merit.’ This ceremony expressed heartfelt wishes for the well-being and prosperity of the young elephant. The occasion was particularly significant, as this gentle giant marked the fourth elephant birth of the year and the 108th within Nong Nooch Tropical Garden.







An ensemble of more than 50 elegantly adorned elephants, accompanied by traditional Thai dancers, graced the event with a procession. Rooted in Thai culture, this practice holds deep meaning, signifying the arrival of a new elephant and standing as a cherished tradition at Nong Nooch Garden.

Caretakers shared that ‘Plai Boonmak’ was born on August 18 in a challenging birth. Pang Sarai experienced a rupture in her amniotic sac, a precursor to delivery. Concern grew when two days passed without the baby elephant’s arrival. The veterinary team was worried about potential complications due to the sac rupture and lack of fetal movement. However, with vigilant care from veterinarians and caretakers, the baby elephant entered the world on August 20 at 00.50 am. The touching sight unfolded as the baby elephant took its first steps, surrounded by caregivers offering solace and support.







Nong Nooch Garden Pattaya’s unwavering commitment to the well-being of these majestic creatures has earned them a prestigious certification from the Department of Livestock Development and the National Bureau of Agricultural Commodity and Food Standards. This recognition establishes Nong Nooch Garden as the first institution in Thailand to receive such a distinguished honor.

Editor’s note: Pang and Plai are prefix names, used in Thailand for female and male elephants respectively.











