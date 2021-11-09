Winter arrives in northern Thailand, while the south gets heavy rains

Winter breeze has arrived in Thailand, as the temperature in Bueng Kan province this morning recorded at 20 degrees Celsius with strong winds. The Meteorological Department said cold air from China has already covered almost all areas in Thailand’s upper regions.







A strong high-pressure system from China now prevailing over upper regions of Thailand has caused strong winds and a temperature decrease in the northern and northeastern regions. Some parts of the northern and central regions including the Greater Bangkok Area continue to see isolated thundershowers, which will be followed by a temperature decrease of 1-3 degrees Celsius.





Areas in the southern region continue to see heavy rains caused by the northeasterly monsoon prevailing across the Gulf of Thailand, the mainland, and the Andaman Sea. Thundershowers are expected in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang, and Satun.

In Bueng Kan, climate effects from the high-pressure system can now be noticed. The temperature this morning at a weather station by the Mekong River was recorded at 20 degrees Celsius, with strong winds blowing across the border from Laos.

Some students going to Bueng Kan School on Tuesday can be seen wearing sweaters, similar to villagers in the city. They are expecting lower temperatures and stronger winds throughout the week.







In Khon Kaen, villagers have come out to purchase second-hand winter clothes at a shop in front of Fort Sriphatcharin, albeit in a smaller number than the previous year.

Governor of Khon Kaen Somsak Changtragul said the province has prepared response measures for people affected by the lowering temperature, while urging people who purchase second-hand clothes to disinfect the clothes well before wearing, with hot water boiling being one effective method. (NNT)





























